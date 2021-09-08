Villager shares love of music with choir

After more than 20 years, Bonnie Fisher gives the handbells a ringing endorsement.
“They have such a unique sound,” said Fisher, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “Each one of (the players) is in charge of certain notes.”
She brought her love of the handbells to the area, creating the Village Ringers around 2016. The group, which practices at HarborChase of Wildwood, has about 18 members playing five octaves of bells, along with three octaves of tone chimes.
“I enjoy the people,” she said. “They’re very passionate about what they do. They’re friendly, they’re funny. They’ve been playing long enough that I’m picking music that’s challenging and interesting to them.”
