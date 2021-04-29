Villager shares ballet knowledge with others

From childhood lessons in a neighbor’s house to teaching classes in The Villages, ballet has been part of Carolyn Hosman’s life for decades.
Hosman, of the Village of Springdale, started doing ballet at 5 years old.
She took lessons from a neighbor while living in Arlington, Virginia, then continued learning when the neighbor formed her own studio. She stayed with the studio until she graduated high school.
Hosman continues dancing today and teaches classes through the Enrichment Academy, but before moving to The Villages, she danced professionally and taught for more than 30 years.
