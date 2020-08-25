Villager sews covers for VCS horn section

It’s not just students at The Villages Charter School wearing masks most of the day to fight the spread of COVID-19. Some middle school band instruments are doing the same. Peggy Blackstock, of the Village of Springdale, has been sewing “COVID covers” for trumpets and trombones in The Villages Charter Middle School band classes directed by her son, Kevin Blackstock. The circular cloth coverings have elastic around the edges to slip over the bells of those instruments. Kevin said he got the idea from a video to members of the Florida Bandmasters Association. All students, teachers and staff wear masks at the charter school whenever they cannot distance enough. Following the same principals as masks intended to stop the spread of virus particles, the band instruments also can have home-sewn cloth coverings. “I don’t have the skills to do those, but my mother does,” he said. “He was very excited,” Peggy said.
