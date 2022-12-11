Villager scores hole-in-one with grandson

After getting his third hole-in-one of this year, Ron Barlament considers himself lucky. “Everybody said I should buy lottery tickets, but I don’t,” he said, with a laugh. “To have that experience is great.” Barlament, of the Village of Sanibel, scored the perfect shot with his grandson, Tom Barlament at Volusia Executive Course. “I’m 85 years old, and Tom is 37,” Barlament said. “He took the opportunity to visit me for a week before Thanksgiving.”
