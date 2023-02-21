Villager scores double ace at Bonita Pass

The odds of a golfer recording two aces in a single round are approximately 67 million to 1, according to the National Hole-In-One Registry.
If you wanted to figure out the odds of the extraordinary feat happening twice in a month’s time — in the same locale, no less — you might need three calculators and an abacus.
And for it to actually happen — well, some sort of magic would need to be involved.
Apparently, Dale Alles has a magic 7-wood.
Within a month of Bob McCoy making a two holes-in-one at Mallory Hill Country Club, Alles had his own double-ace day at Bonita Pass executive course. And he did it with a club he built more than 20 years ago.
