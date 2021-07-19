Villager scores ace with late wife’s ball

Jim Nirschl had no fondness for the way his late wife would mark up her golf balls. “They had this really dorky smiley face with googly eyes,” the Village of Sabal Chase resident said. “I kind of avoided using them or even touching them because they looked so foolish,” he said. Then came the day he discovered he was low on golf balls just before heading out to the course. “I just grabbed a sleeve,” he said, “and said, ‘I’ll take these with me.’” It took a couple of holes at Heron executive golf course before circumstances prompted Nirschl to put one into play. And only one swing for it to disappear into the cup.
