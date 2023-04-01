Villager’s yellow Corvette Stingray draws attention

Dan Comins, of the Village Santo Domingo, purchased his 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in 2017. Comins had a 2016 Mazda Miata before the Stingray, but he didn’t feel as safe in the small vehicle. This is his first Corvette and won’t be his last, he said.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Though Dan Comins has a 2016 convertible Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with 455 horsepower, his speed stays within legal limits on the road.

“I keep within the speed limit, I don’t need tickets or higher insurance,” he said. “I get 30 miles on the highway going to the speed limit. I drive in the economy mode.”

He doesn’t like driving in sports mode because it has poor gas mileage, he said, but he loves to cruise around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown with his top down.

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.