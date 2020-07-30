Villager’s sons making waves in golfing world

For the record, this Ollie Schniederjans wears a hat.
Gliding across the infield at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex, the Village of DeSoto resident looks perfectly at ease with a ballcap helping shield his eyes from the morning sun.
The son, not so much.
Though Ollie the Younger has nearly tasted PGA Tour victory on more than one occasion, he’s still best known as one of a very few professional golfers who play with nothing up top except the hair they’re blessed with.
“The guy with the weird last name who doesn’t wear a hat,” the elder Schniederjans quipped.
Hey, it helps to be known for something. And it’s given young Ollie a certain recognition among the ever-shifting crowd of young pros. More on that in a bit.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
