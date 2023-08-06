Villager’s senior feline celebrates 20th birthday

One cat in the Village of McClure celebrated a major milestone celebrating her 20th birthday.
Mattie Anne, a domestic longhair cat, survived many odds and is still loving life in The Villages with her owner, Pam Garland. From living with a police dog to taking a road trip across the country, the cat enjoyed countless adventures since she was adopted as a kitten. On July 22, she turned 20.
