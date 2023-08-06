Villager’s senior feline celebrates 20th birthday

Pam Garland, of the Village of McClure, holds her cat, Mattie Anne, who turned 20 years old.

 Submitted photo

One cat in the Village of McClure celebrated a major milestone celebrating her 20th birthday.

Mattie Anne, a domestic longhair cat, survived many odds and is still loving life in The Villages with her owner, Pam Garland. From living with a police dog to taking a road trip across the country, the cat enjoyed countless adventures since she was adopted as a kitten. On July 22, she turned 20.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.