Villager’s outfits bring smiles to golf

The Big Grape. The Canary. The Bumblebee. And his favorite, the Pepto-Bismol Man. They aren’t characters in a children’s book, they are nicknames given to Ron Renna by his golfing buddies when he wears his brightly colored outfits on their group outings.
On a cloudy day — or any day for that matter — Renna is known for brightening up golf courses around The Villages with his positive attitude and decorative attire.
“My whole motive of wearing these outfits is to make people happy and make them smile,” said Renna, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.
