Villager’s Opel is anything but original

One of Jeffrey Herman’s proudest accomplishments is rebuilding his 1973 Opel GT by hand.
Herman, of the Village of Glenbrook, fully restored his Opel over a period of nine years. Other than two years it spent in the body shop, Herman was building and putting parts on himself.
“All the suspension, engine and interior (work) was done by me,” Herman explained. “This is a labor of love that I spent a lot of time on.”
Herman purchased this car in 2006, not long after telling his wife about the Opel brand in casual conversation. One day at a car show, she noticed one and pointed it out.
The owner wasn’t willing to part with that one, but had another he was willing to sell.
“This is all a result of my wife pointing that one out,” Herman said.
Even so, Herman had to acquire three GTs to use their frames and parts to complete the one we see today. He cut the front off one Opel and the roof off another, attaching them to the first. So technically, this Opel GT is three cars in one.
The only things Herman didn’t work on himself was paint and bodywork.
