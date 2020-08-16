Villager’s Navy career began with basics

Marty Martinez’s road to the Navy started when he was young. It’s not that he always had his heart set on being a sailor, he just had the tools to succeed from an early age.
Martinez grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, where his father ensured that Marty and his sister always attended the best schools in the area.
As a result, when Martinez took tests before enlisting in the Navy when he was a couple years out of high school, he did well enough that it was suggested he might be a candidate to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
