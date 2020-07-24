Villager’s memories drawn to paper

Every drawing that Dawn Mastrodonato puts to paper tells a story.
One of the Village De La Vista resident’s most treasured pieces is a colored pencil drawing called “Mama’s Gardenia.”
Her mother, who lived with her at the time, loved gardenias, so Mastrodonato planted that flower’s bush for her outside.
After her mother passed away, Mastrodonato had another room added to the house, right where the gardenia bush had been planted.
Mastrodonato saved one of the flowers. It sat in an old bucket for a couple of years, where it started to bloom and hasn’t quit.
For more than 20 years, Mastrodonato has been using colored pencils and watercolors to bring various objects to life.
