Villager’s love of water, military history turns into model ship hobby

Smack dab in the middle of the sawdust mess around his workbench, Joe Nedbal patiently creates the tiniest details of elaborate watercraft.
From pirate ships, sailboats and fishing boats to Noah’s Ark, the woodworker enjoys it all.
“It’s therapeutic,” Nedbal said. “I have a sense of accomplishment.”
The Village of Pine Ridge resident spends hours of his retirement creating new vessel and nursing injured ones back to health. Seeing his finished products fills Nedbal with a sense of pride.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.