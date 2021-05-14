Villager’s love of painting going strong

Barb Jones cemented her passion for painting in March 1975 after she dropped her kids off at school in Pennsylvania.
“I remember the date,” the Village of Calumet Grove resident said.
She noticed what used to be the Governor’s Mansion and took a picture of it. She went home and made a watercolor painting of what she saw.
When she went back to the mansion to give the piece to whoever was there, she found out it had a gallery. A woman answered and was impressed by her work and asked her to make more so she could be featured in a one-woman show at the mansion.
The reception from the show was positive, and the rest was history.
