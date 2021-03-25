Villager’s life of traveling leads to adventure

Imagine traveling to more than 50 countries — visiting dozens more than once—along with 49 states in America.
The one state she missed? “North Dakota. There just wasn’t anything there we wanted to see,” said Joan Stacy, of the Village Rio Grande.
Stacy and her late husband married in 1964 and decided that they would rather spend their time traveling than having a family, so the former stewardess and the airline executive for Lufthansa settled in Miami and made multiple trips in the U.S. and abroad every single year of their 57-year marriage, prior to his death several years ago.
Growing up in the Northeast, Stacy moved to Dallas, Texas in 1960, becoming a stewardess for Frontier Airlines “At that time, you had to retire by 32, so I stayed with them until 1969.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.