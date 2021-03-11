Villager’s home an homage to the Middle East culture

Gary Gariepy can easily be described as a gentleman, but he’s also a polymath, polyglot, pilot, adventurer, traveler and amateur archaeologist.
Gariepy speaks several languages and has filled his home with so many treasures that comparing it to Ali Baba’s cave in “Arabian Nights” doesn’t do it justice.
Gariepy’s house in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona is frequently called a museum by friends and neighbors. The walls, floors, and even ceilings are adorned with treasures he collected while living in the Middle East for more than 30 years.
“That’s a camel saddle,” he explains, pointing to what looks like a wooden step stool sitting next to the faux Egyptian sarcophagus. “Those are veils and a headpiece that I got from a Bedouin chief in the Sinai (peninsula), and that’s a Russian samovar,used for making tea,” Gariepy said, as he narrates his way through the house.
