Villager’s Chevelle allows him to reflect on old days

Joe Luddy purchased his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS two years ago — a car like he had after graduating from high school.
Luddy’s high school Chevelle was red and white. This Chevelle is painted in a Daytona yellow with a black racing stripe. The original color of the car was beige.
“It is pretty much original, just a different color,” said Luddy, of the Village of Marsh Bend. “When I am driving this, I remember the old days and high school. It brings me back to the young days.”
