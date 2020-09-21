Villager’s Barbie collection brings back precious childhood memories

Anita Meyers can describe her childhood in two words — Barbies and Beverly.
Like thousands of other little girls in the early 1960s, Meyers shoved aside her baby dolls to play instead with Barbie dolls.
Beverly, the nearly-a-sister next door neighbor in Ohio, shared the same excitement about the perfectly proportioned plastic dolls.
“There was a rut on the ground between our houses keeping us from running back and forth,” Meyers said. “The grass just wouldn’t grow there. We played with Barbies every single day.”
More than 50 years after creating those memories, Meyers has a place to pose and protect her collection of Barbie dolls in the Village of Marsh Bend.
