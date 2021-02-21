Villager’s artistic hobby started with a Christmas gift

It all started with a Christmas gift.
A few years ago, Mark Richardson received an art kit from his wife, Janet, filled with various supplies including watercolors and colored pencils.
He didn’t do much with the kit for a few months until he happened to stop by Paradise Regional Recreation Complex one day when the Art in
Paradise group was meeting.
Before long, the pencil hit the paper.
“I had no idea that this is what I would do,” said Mark, of the Village Mira Mesa. “It’s given me a creative (outlet). It’s totally different from anything I ever did.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.