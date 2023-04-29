Villager’s ’86 Mercedes-Benz a daily drive

Rick Derr turned his dream car into his daily car.
Derr had his eye on a lot of Mercedes-Benz 560 Series convertibles when he lived in Northern California in the 1970s, but couldn’t afford it at the time. So when he finally was in position to purchase one in 2015, he jumped on the opportunity.
Derr, of the Village of Pine Hills, bought a 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL convertible in a light ivory color with burgundy seats.
Read this story and many others Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.