Villager runs five half-marathons in five states in one week

After crossing the finish line of a race in North Dakota, Katherine Barski’s sense of accomplishment was even greater than usual.
It was her fifth half-marathon in one week, and each one was in a different state.
Barski participated in the Prairie Series a few weeks ago, also running in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.
“It was kind of a whirlwind adventure,” said Barski, of the Village of Bradford. “It was very empowering.”
One of Barski’s goals is to run a race in all 50 states, so she jumped at the opportunity to cross off five states in one week.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.