Villager reunites with Vicki Lawrence after 50 years

Joe O’Brien and Vicki Lawrence hugged at least four times backstage before her performance in The Villages.
After more than 50 years, the Vietnam veteran reunited with comedian and actress Lawrence, best known for her role on “The Carol Burnett Show,” at her “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show” on Saturday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
The reunion was 54 years in the making.
“It was pretty cool,” said Joe, of the Village of Liberty Park. “It was very heartwarming.”
Ret. U.S. Army 1st Lt. O’Brien served in Vietnam as an infantry and information officer. One of his main jobs during the early days of his service there was to escort visiting celebrities and reporters as they weren’t allowed to be unattended.
