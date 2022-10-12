Villager rekindles an old love at Wild Horse Rescue Center

Jorge Pousa has always loved horses, and now he rehabilitates neglected horses at Wild Horse Rescue Center.
Pousa, of the Village of Country Club Hills, said his interest in horses started as a teenager when he spent time with Paso Fino horses, a light horse breed, at his family’s friend’s ranch.
“Life got in the way after that and I couldn’t pursue horses,” Pousa said. “But now that I’m retired, I’m back at it.”
Pousa got started at the Wild Horse Rescue Center, 12103 SE 47th Drive in Webster, like most volunteers by mucking stalls and grooming horses.
“Jorge is such a helpful volunteer,” said Diane Delano, founder and president of the center. “He jumped in helping with cleaning and other things from the very beginning. But he loves spending time with the horses.”
