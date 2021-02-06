Villager recognized for his long service as a Lions Club member

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High near 75F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.