Villager recognized for her work with cats

Cathy Kruger finds a slice of paradise in getting to cuddle and play with kittens each week.
Named as volunteer of the month for July at Your Humane Society SPCA, Kruger, of the Village of Hemingway, takes care of a dozen kittens at the humane society's kitten wonderland.
"It was a circus," Kruger said with a laugh. "When I was cleaning the litter boxes, I had 12 little kittens helping me. They were jumping all over me, so I was cuddling and scooping at the same time."
Additionally, she is a member of the Cat Crazy Villagers club and has two cats of her own.
Her love for cats began when her son was growing up, where she had a cat and a dog at the same time.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.