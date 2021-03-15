Villager recalls a good musical life with her French horn

Jennifer Burch devoted a good portion of her life to making music through the French horn. For more than 20 years, she was the second-chair French horn player for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. Before that, she spent a few years with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra.
She stepped away from that life in 2015, and hasn’t picked up the French horn since.
“I knew that it was time,” said Burch, of the Village of St. James. “I didn’t have the joy. It became the labor instead of love.”
While she was leaving the orchestra, she was excited for whomever ended up taking her chair in the group.
“When that chapter ended in my life, I felt I had to go in another direction,” Burch said.
She has turned her attention toward a higher power, wanting to minister to women. She also started a Bible study group within her neighborhood.
