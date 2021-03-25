Villager reaches rare shooting age threshold

Don Jeppsen shot his age for the first time in July 2004, carding a 73 from the white tees at Hacienda Hills Country Club.
It was another three years before he managed to accomplish the feat again.
“I really didn’t think it’d happen very often,” Jeppsen said.
Needless to say, Jeppsen’s pace has picked up quite a bit over the years. Rare is the week when the Village of Winifred golfer doesn’t add to his total two or three times, sending him past the 500 threshold earlier this year.
Jeppsen’s tally now stands at 527 after posting an 84 on Wednesday at Palmer Legends Country Club.
“I’m 89 years old,” he quipped, “so that kind of helps.”
He’ll turn 90 next month, too, which will give him another digit of cushion. Not that he typically needs it, usually hovering around the low 80s and even high 70s on the three days he plays The Villages’ championship courses.
