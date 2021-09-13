Villager reaches 6,600 miles on 66th birthday

Dennis House left his home for an 8-mile bike ride to celebrate his 66th birthday. But this ride was about more than just his birthday — he had another specific goal in mind.
He wanted to pass the 6,600-mile mark on his bike while turning 66.
“Where I started at in January and where I knew I wanted to end, I would be hitting 6,200 or 6,500 around then,” said House, of the Village of Piedmont. “Then it just became, I can make this work out.”
When House turned the corner for the final stretch down his home street, he was greeted by his friends.
