Villager reaches 30 gallons of donated blood

What started as a lighthearted challenge from a sibling became a lifelong habit for Lee Ouellette.
Ouellette, of the Village of Bonita, recently passed his 30-gallon milestone for blood donations.
“I’m one of seven siblings, and when I was 17 one of my sisters came home after donating blood and said we all should too,” he said. “I took her up on it, and have donated every eight weeks since.”
