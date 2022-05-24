Villager ranks among world's top masters track athletes

If her times weren’t getting the message across, the No. 1 world rankings are proof that Barbara Horvat is getting faster with age.
At The Villages Senior Games in April, the 67-year-old sprinter posted personal-best times in the 50- and- 100-meter dashes, while nearly surpassing her best time in the 200 meters that she set five years ago.
According to World Masters Rankings, Horvat now ranks No. 1 in the women’s 65-69 age group in the 50 meters (8.24 seconds) and 200 meters (32.55 seconds), and she’s second in the 100 (15.80 seconds).
“It’s absolutely unusual to see someone get faster as they age,” said Rick Riddle, who coaches sprints for The Villages Track & Field Club.
