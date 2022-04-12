Villager prepares to compete in Florida Senior America pageant

For Linda Succi, every day is an adventure — and the Ms. Florida Senior America pageant is the next adventure on her list.
Succi, of the Village of Lynnhaven, will compete in the pageant on April 24 in Lake Worth. It is billed as a search for a woman 60 or older who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior Americans.
“The purpose is to celebrate women who are still vibrant, actively involved in things, and women in The Villages are certainly great representatives of that —always growing, learning, meeting new people,” Succi said.
Every day, Succi goes verse by verse through “Then Came You,” which she will perform for the talent portion of the competition.
