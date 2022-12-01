Villager prepares drum corps for holidays

Residents who attended the Tree Lighting Festival at Lake Sumter Landing on Tuesday night were treated to a performance by The Villages Twirlers as part of the show.
Much of the behind-the-scenes work on that performance was done by new drum corps captain Robin Walewski, of the Village of Sabal Chase.
“It’s rewarding when we start marching down the road as we are getting ready to do a show and people start lining up,” Walewski said. “The energy from the crowd, especially in The Villages, is great.”
