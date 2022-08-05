Villager plays old-school golf in style

Mike Hobson stands out on the golf course. Wearing argyle socks and using old-style wooden clubs, Hobson plays hickory golf three times a week at courses around The Villages. He said he began playing after watching the Disney film “The Greatest Game Ever Played” about Francis Ouimet, the first amateur player to win the U.S. Open in 1913.
“I wondered what it was like to hit with hickory clubs after watching that movie,” said Hobson, of the Village of Hadley.
Hobson also plays the game in Tampa with a group of about 30 people, and they all dress in neutral-colored flat caps, knickers and bow ties inspired by the golf attire of the 1910s and ‘20s.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.