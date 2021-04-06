Villager pens memoir about surviving when odds are against you

Getting older and wiser might be one of Sue Smith’s favorite parts of life.
Those skills have only made her stronger, especially when facing challenges — the kind of challenges that literally threatened her life.
When this Village of Mallory Square resident made it to the other side of some of her toughest, most trying life experiences, she realized she had a lot to say about all of it.
She sat down to say it all in a two-year writing project, titled “More Than a Miracle.”
“Maybe people can read my book and be inspired,” Smith said. “Maybe that is the work I am meant to do.”
Like many people — especially women in those early years, Smith rarely spoke up for herself.
“I suppressed anger and anxiety,” She said. “I hated confrontation and I would do anything to avoid it.”
