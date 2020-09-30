Villager ordained as priest over weekend

When Beth Hall moved to The Villages in 2013, she thought she was going to enjoy a life of retirement. But things changed for this former United Methodist Church minister. “My husband and I thought we were missing something when we came to The Villages, and friends told us about St. George Episcopal Church,” the Village of Glenbrook resident recalled. “Once we stepped foot in the sanctuary, I immediately felt a connection with them. It felt like coming home.” For Hall, coming home meant attending Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, completing the yearlong classes necessary to complete the Anglican Studies requirement for the priesthood. Now, seven years after arriving in The Villages, Hall is a priest in the Episcopal Church, having been ordained at a ceremony Sunday morning at St. George Episcopal.
