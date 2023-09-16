Villager no longer uses the Mustang as his daily driver

Terry Woods remembers driving •his Honda Civic to work more than 30 years ago, worrying about the day it would break down. It was old and completely falling apart, and he said he knew he needed to replace it. In a stroke of luck, when he drove past his neighbor’s house there was a 1967 Ford Mustang coupe for sale in the driveway.•Woods, of the Village of Fenney, bought it and used it as his daily driver, excited to own a classic car. The engine and drive train had been recently replaced and the rest of the car was also restored, making it feel brand-new.
