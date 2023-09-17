Villager named Volunteer of the Month at Humane Society

One Villager’s love for cats has led her to make an impact in the community.
Lori Haines, of the Village of Fenney, cares for cats at Your Humane Society SPCA in Lake Panasoffkee and has received recognition for her volunteer work.
She has volunteered at the humane society’s Catty Shack and Kitten Wonderland every week since 2018. Between fostering kittens and adopting her own rescue cat, she goes the extra mile to help.
Haines’ work earned her the title of Volunteer of the Month for September.
