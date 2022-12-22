Villager makes special holiday cards each year

Judy Bolander uses her hands and her creativity to create personalized gifts for each person on her list.
The Village of Dunedin resident specializes in diamond dot painting and 3D paper cards that are unlike anything you can find in a store.
“I made 54 diamond dot cards last year,” she said. “Now, I’m doing large-size diamond dot pictures and giving them as gifts.”
A few years ago, Bolander learned the diamond dot painting technique, which consists of placing sparkling colored circles in the formation of an image or message.
While Bolander focused more on 3D cards last year, she is making more full-sized pictures using diamond dot painting for friends and family this holiday season.
