Villager Makes Aces on Back-to-Back Par 3s

Not long after Roger Williams finally ended a 50-year wait for his first hole-in-one, one of his playing partners offered up an observation.
“Holes-in-one typically come in bunches,” Phil Cole suggested. Rarely like this, though. Turning to the Oaks nine at Hacienda Hills Country Club, the group reached the par-3 second hole. Williams took his 8-iron and launched a solid strike toward the flag, though it disappeared behind the lip of a bunker that fronts the green. Next time anyone saw the ball, it was at the bottom of the cup.
