Villager makes ace in round of night golf

Doug Bates, of the Village of Charlotte, recently sunk a hole-in-one while playing glow golf at Saddlebrook Executive course.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Even after a couple of weeks, Doug Bates can’t help but be a little chagrined by what’s listed on his hole-in-one plaque.

Fifth hole at Saddlebrook executive course. Distance: 153 yards. Club: 3-iron.

Wait, a 3-iron?

“It’s a little embarrassing,” said the Village of Charlotte resident.

Here’s what it doesn’t say: Bates made his ace playing night golf. Those lighted golf balls require a little bigger whack to get them to fly as far as you need. In Bates’ case, a small pond loomed between him and the flagstick.

Hey, how many golfers can claim their only lifetime hole-in-one was a literal shot in the dark?

“We were all kind of surprised,” said Bates, who recorded his ace during a Marine Corps League Couples Night charity outing on April 22. “It was kind of a joyful thing. Everybody took pictures of me pointing down at the cup where the ball was.”

