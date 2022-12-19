Villager makes a difference with puppy-raising club

Cathy Kennedy, of the Village of Hawkins, dedicates much of her time to working with therapy dog organizations.
Having worked with organizations since 1997, she fell in love with the idea of puppy raising and wanted to find a way to get others involved.
In 2015, she joined a puppy- raising club for Freedom Service Dogs, an organization based in Denver that trains and provides therapy dogs to people with disabilities, to further increase her knowledge.
Then a few years later, in 2021, she brought the puppy- raising club to Florida — and even raised the first puppy in the program.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.