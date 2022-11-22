Villager Maggie Wacker recently donated her father’s diary to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

U.S. Army veteran Stephen Schweitzer was held prisoner at a concentration camp in Germany during World War II. While imprisoned, he secretly documented his experiences in a diary.
Last month, Schweitzer’s daughter Maggie Wacker and her family donated the diary to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., which had been searching for it for many years.
“There were daily entries, and he would have been shot if anyone had seen that,” said Wacker, of the Village of Glenbrook. “In the whole diary, there’s no winning. It’s just day to day (entries like), ‘We’re in the boxcar and so and so died, they shot this one.’ So, just the facts, which is amazing.”
