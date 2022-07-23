Villager loves simple looks, power of his Road Runner

Much like the famous cartoon bird who teases Wile E. Coyote, the Plymouth Road Runner is fast and fun.
Rich Kinnear, of the Village of Linden, bought his 1969 Plymouth Road Runner in 2010 after replacing his first one, which he sold.
“I bought my first Road Runner in 1983, but I sold it when I got divorced,” he said. “It’s a car that I have always liked the look of, and I decided I wanted to drive again.”
Kinnear took to the internet and found a Plymouth for sale out of Miami.
“I had it shipped to Ohio,” he said. “I didn’t realize it would be back in Florida with me a decade later.”
Kinnear said the Road Runner is unique because of its combination of power and simple looks, unlike other flashier muscle cars.
“It’s just one of the neatest cars of the ’60s,” he said.
The purpose of the Road Runner was to be a fun and fast, yet stripped down muscle car, giving you all the power you want at a fraction of the price.
