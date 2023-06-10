Villager loves everything about his Mercedes-Benz

Russ Fischer has owned six consecutive Mercedes-Benzes and his 2021 Mercedes E350 is the latest addition. The Calumet Grove resident has owned every American brand car besides Dodge but says none of them are as comfortable as his Mercedes-Benzes. Fischer moved to The Villages in 2019 from California.
“I have owned over 40 cars in my lifetime,” Fischer said. “I had two 2019 Mercedes, but my wife was mad it didn’t have any toys on it.”
He purchased the white E350 in November 2021. Every 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes filled to the brim with features.
“It has all the toys, and I am a tech guy,” Fischer said. “I usually only get silver or white cars. This one was hard to find.
