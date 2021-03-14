Villager loves caring for her elderly dogs

Sheri Quimby, of the Village of Ashland, joins her two dogs: Dallas, a 17-year-old Pomeranian, left, and Tony, an 18-year-old Pekingese, on Friday at The Villages Polo Club. Quimby walks the dogs at least twice a day.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

A lot of Villagers need alarm clocks. But not Sheri Quimby. Because, well, she has Dallas, a busy, bossy Pomeranian who will be 18 years old in July. 

Dallas always announces when his mom and his brother, Tony, an 18-year-old Pekingese, should rise and shine. He also lets them know when it’s meal time, exercise time and snack time as well as bedtime.

Her boys are complete opposites, Quimby said.

“Tony loves the golf cart,” Quimby said with a smile. “Dallas hates it. He really doesn’t like loud noises.”

