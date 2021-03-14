Villager loves caring for her elderly dogs

A lot of Villagers need alarm clocks. But not Sheri Quimby. Because, well, she has Dallas, a busy, bossy Pomeranian who will be 18 years old in July.
Dallas always announces when his mom and his brother, Tony, an 18-year-old Pekingese, should rise and shine. He also lets them know when it’s meal time, exercise time and snack time as well as bedtime.
Her boys are complete opposites, Quimby said.
“Tony loves the golf cart,” Quimby said with a smile. “Dallas hates it. He really doesn’t like loud noises.”
