Villager leads high-energy dance classes at Lake Okahumpka Recreation

Lake Okahumpka made for a serene, natural backdrop as Paula Glover launched into her fourth-ever Dance Party class Thursday at Lake Okahumpka Recreation.
Glover moved to the Village of St. Johns 11 months ago and knew she wanted to continue the tradition of exercise-based dance instruction, which she had first gotten into when she lived in Virginia.
“I used to be a Zumba instructor — six years I taught — and then I moved here to Florida,” she said. “I gave up teaching when COVID hit, and when I picked it back up I realized that, to use the name Zumba, I would have to pay for it every month and follow their rules."
Instead, she chose to incorporate what she learned into her own class she dubbed Dance Party.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.