Villager leads coloring group as relaxing way to be creative

Art may be a popular hobby in The Villages, but there is one that uses eye shadow to create a photo.
This unique, fun approach to art keeps members looking forward to what can be used next.
Carolyn Kerkela, of the Village of Country Club Hills, leads Color Me North, a coloring club that meets at Mulberry Grove Recreation.
“Coloring takes your mind away from stress,” said Kerkela. “We do it for enjoyment and laughter.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.