Villager leads class on Cooking for Health

Being born to a restaurant-owning family has its perks, including observing firsthand the intricacies of cooking from the skillful hands of chefs. Linda Kakulski, whose experience was just that, now looks to her childhood as she helps lead the Cooking for Health club. Between watching chefs maximize their use of every ingredient at their disposal and the bevy of classes she took on nutrition and cooking, she now hopes to share the lessons she has learned with others.
