Villager lands ace in return to greens

Darrell Pinson acknowledges cabin fever was starting to take hold as he worked over the winter to get used to his prosthetic left leg.
“It was to the point where I was staying in all the time and couldn’t do anything,” the Village of Sanibel resident recalled. “I told one guy I wished I could go out and play bad golf again, just to get out.”
Pinson finally got his opportunity last month. The result was hardly bad.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.